Deepika Padukone Shoots Up Forbes India 100 Celebs List, Salman Khan Tops Again

Deepika Padukone has moved up seven places while Salman Khan tops the list

Superstar Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity for the third year in the row, as per the 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. If that's not exciting then this will be - Deepika Padukone has moved up seven places from #11 last year to #4 now. Deepika, newly married to Ranveer Singh, is now not only the highest earning female celebrity in India, she's also several spots above male stars like Shah Rukh Khan, who dropped from second place to 13th. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar fill the gap between Salman and Deepika. M S Dhoni rounds up the top 5.

Salman Khan earned Rs 253.25 crore between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018 through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements, Forbes India reports. During this period, Salman Khan starred in two blockbuster films - Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. While Tiger Zinda Hai set new box office records and collected over Rs 300 crore, Race 3 stopped after scraping past Rs 100 crore. The 52-year-old superstar is currently filming Bharat and is also simultaneously hosting one of TV's top-rated shows, Bigg Boss 12.

Virat Kohli's earnings have been recorded at Rs 228.09 crore while Akshay's earnings are at 185 crore. Akshay recently starred in Rajinikanth's 2.0, who also features on the list (more on that later).

"Padmaavat" took Deepika Padukone's earnings to Rs 112.8 crore - she was at sixth and 11th place in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan hold the sixth and the seventh positions respectively.

Ranveer Singh took eighth spot with his income having been recorded at Rs 84.67 crore.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Ajay Devgn rounded off the top 10 list with ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who stood second last year, bagged the 13th position.

Meanwhile, 2.0 star Rajinikanth featured at #14 with earnings of Rs 50 crore. The Tamil and Telugu film industries have seven actors each on the list while Malayalam star Mammootty represented Kerala.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra slipped to the 49th position (Rs 18 crore) from last year's number 7.

"With cumulative earnings of Rs 3,140.25 crore, it was a lucrative year for the 100 celebrities on the list. Last year, the figure was 17 percent lower at Rs 2,683 crore," Forbes India reports.

