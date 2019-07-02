Ranveer Singh's Comments Are As Lit As Richa Chadha's Meme Game

Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Highlights Richa shared a series of memes on International Joke Day Ranveer Singh commented on Richa's posts "Bholi Punjaban is the most savage of them all," wrote Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a never-ending list of fans but did you know that the actor is a huge fan of Richa Chadha or should we say a fan of the roles portrayed by her on screen. The reason we brought this up today is because Ranveer Singh left many interesting comments on Richa's Instagram posts. On Monday, Richa shared a series of memes, complementing the spirit of International Joke Day. The memes shared by Richa were based on some of the most iconic characters portrayed by her in films, which included Dolly from Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and, of course Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey.

Richa shared a meme from Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and she wrote: "I am about the vegan life." Ranveer made the post all the more interesting by writing: "Outstanding performance. My favourite ! The breakthrough before the breakthrough "Valuation kya hai teri" ? Hahahahahahahaha."

Take a look at Richa's post and Ranveer's comment here:

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Richa's post.

Ranveer's admiration was not just confined to Dolly. Just like us, the "Padmaavat" actor also thinks that "Bholi Punjaban is the most savage of them all." Here's proof!

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment on Richa's post.

Richa Chadha was last seen in Cabaret. She has Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Section 375, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Shakeela and Panga, co-staring Kangana Ranaut in pipeline.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. He would also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. Zoya Akhtar-directed musical Gully Boy remains Ranveer's last release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability