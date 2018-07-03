Ranveer Singh Will Only Stop After Setting The Gym On Fire, Or So It Seems

Rohit Shetty Instagrammed this photo of Ranveer Singh (courtesy itsrohitshetty)

Highlights Ranveer is currently prepping for Rohit Shetty's Simmba The director shared a photo of Ranveer from the gym Ranveer stars as a feisty cop in Simmba

Ranveer Singh is on yet another transformation spree for Simmba - you must have known this for a while now but have you seen his sweating-it-out-like-nobody's business photo recently? Simmba director Rohit Shetty Instagrammed this photo of Ranveer with the caption: "Aaya tha cub, sher bana ab, Rohit Shetty ka hero!" Re-shared by Ranveer, the photo has over 2 lakh 'likes' and 1,186 comments, some of which are just emoticons because his Instafam finds it hard to put out a reaction in words. "Oh my," read a comment while another added: "Beast mode." Ranveer Singh was previously shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which required him to sport a thinned down look but now, as per Simmba's demands, Ranveer is working towards a beefed-up look, which has just been described by the Internet as looking like a "beast." Think he's there already!





Earlier, we also spotted this photo of Ranveer on his fitness instruction Lloyd Stevens' Instagram: "Safe to say Inspector Simmba is putting on some decent muscle mass," he said for the actor, who was then shooting at Ramoji Film City.



Here's something to keep you lifting weights at the gym:



For Ranveer Singh, the year began with the release of "Padmaavat", in which he played Alauddin Khilji. In January, he shared the drastic transformation he underwent to fit his onscreen persona for Gully Boy.

#padmaavat -> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST



Ranveer's trainer also shared an inspiring story of Ranveer's six-week transformation story, which involved late hours of the night and early morning work-outs.



Ranveer Singh recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 and will next be seen in Gully Boy, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt. He co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba.