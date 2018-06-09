Ranveer Singh's Simmba Pic Takes Us Back To Ajay Devgn's Singham Days

Ranveer Singh in the latest picture from Simmba sets (Courtesy RanveerOfficial)

Highlights "Rohit Shetty ka hero," wrote Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh sported his look from simmba in the latest photo Simmba went on floors on Wednesday

went on floors on Wednesday and the team announced the release date of the film in a very different style. After we witnessed the first photo and video from the sets of the film, here is Ranveer Singh giving us more insights from hisshoot. In a new still shared by the actor on Instagram, we can't help but deny the resemblance of the actor with Ajay Devgn'slook. Ranveer Singh looks impressive as the savage cop fromand we cannot deny that the actor looks like a typical Rohit Shetty "hero" in the photo. Ranveer sports a dark blue shirt with a pair of dark grey trousers and the trademark aviator with moustache completes his cop look in the photo. In the photo, he stands along with a group of policemen. Ranveer captioned the pic: "ROHIT SHETTYHERO. CAPS LOCK."





Here's a throwback to Ajay Devgn's <I>Singham</I>





28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBApic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017