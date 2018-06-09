Ranveer Singh's Simmba Pic Takes Us Back To Ajay Devgn's Singham Days

Ranveer Singh shared a photo from the sets of Simmba

Entertainment | Updated: June 09, 2018 14:23 IST
Ranveer Singh in the latest picture from Simmba sets (Courtesy RanveerOfficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Rohit Shetty ka hero," wrote Ranveer Singh
  2. Ranveer Singh sported his look from simmba in the latest photo
  3. Simmba went on floors on Wednesday
Simmba went on floors on Wednesday and the team announced the release date of the film in a very different style. After we witnessed the first photo and video from the sets of the film, here is Ranveer Singh giving us more insights from his Simmba shoot. In a new still shared by the actor on Instagram, we can't help but deny the resemblance of the actor with Ajay Devgn's Singham look. Ranveer Singh looks impressive as the savage cop from Simmba and we cannot deny that the actor looks like a typical Rohit Shetty "hero" in the photo. Ranveer sports a dark blue shirt with a pair of dark grey trousers and the trademark aviator with moustache completes his cop look in the photo. In the photo, he stands along with a group of policemen. Ranveer captioned the pic: "ROHIT SHETTY ka HERO. CAPS LOCK mein."
 
 

ROHIT SHETTY ka HERO. CAPS LOCK @itsrohitshetty #Simmba =

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Here's a throwback to Ajay Devgn's <I>Singham</I>

singham



Six months after the release of the first poster featuring Ranveer, the shooting for the film kick-started on Wednesday in Ramoji City in Hyderabad. Simmba will witness the collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar for the very first time. Karan shared a photo from the sets of Simmba, featuring himself, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and wrote: "Winter just got hotter! This December 28th, 2018! Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan."



Karan Johar also shared a fun video from the sets of Simmba. Ranveer Singh in the video is seen introducing himself as Sangram Bhalerao in Marathi (his character from the film), when Rohit Shetty barges into the frame and chides him saying "Pagal ho gaya hai kya, film ka dialogue kyun bol raha hai?" Sara Ali Khan enters the frame enquiring whether it is the sets of Singham 3. Karan Johar enters at the end announcing the release date of the film.
 

Karan Johar had earlier shared the first poster of the film and introduced Ranveer Singh as Simmba.
 

Ranveer Singh is portraying the role of a cop in the film but nothing much is known about Sara Ali Khan's character in the film.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in "Padmaavat", in which he portrayed the character of Alauddin Khilji. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which will also feature Alia Bhatt. Ranveer is currently shooting for Simmba, which is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. The film releases on December 28.

