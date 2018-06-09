Ranveer Singh's Simmba Pic Takes Us Back To Ajay Devgn's Singham Days

Highlights
- "Rohit Shetty ka hero," wrote Ranveer Singh
- Ranveer Singh sported his look from simmba in the latest photo
- Simmba went on floors on Wednesday
Here's a throwback to Ajay Devgn's <I>Singham</I>
Six months after the release of the first poster featuring Ranveer, the shooting for the film kick-started on Wednesday in Ramoji City in Hyderabad. Simmba will witness the collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar for the very first time. Karan shared a photo from the sets of Simmba, featuring himself, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and wrote: "Winter just got hotter! This December 28th, 2018! Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan."
Winter just got hotter!!!! This DEC 28th,2018!!!! #SIMMBA directed by ROHIT SHETTY starring @RanveerOfficial and #SaraAliKhan ....@RSPicturez@RelianceEnt@DharmaMovies@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/rgfMKUCJll— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2018
Karan Johar also shared a fun video from the sets of Simmba. Ranveer Singh in the video is seen introducing himself as Sangram Bhalerao in Marathi (his character from the film), when Rohit Shetty barges into the frame and chides him saying "Pagal ho gaya hai kya, film ka dialogue kyun bol raha hai?" Sara Ali Khan enters the frame enquiring whether it is the sets of Singham 3. Karan Johar enters at the end announcing the release date of the film.
ROHIT SHETTY is back!!!! @RanveerOfficial as #SIMMBA with #SaraAliKhan produced by @RSPicturez@DharmaMovies@RelianceEnt@apoorvamehta18 releasing 28th DEC 2018 pic.twitter.com/sDSi7eqom9— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2018
Karan Johar had earlier shared the first poster of the film and introduced Ranveer Singh as Simmba.
28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBApic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017
Ranveer Singh was last seen in "Padmaavat", in which he portrayed the character of Alauddin Khilji. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which will also feature Alia Bhatt. Ranveer is currently shooting for Simmba, which is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. The film releases on December 28.