Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rohit Shetty And Pooja Hegde Made Varun Sharma's Birthday 'Epic'

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights "With special guest dulhe raja Varun Dhawan," wrote Ranveer Singh

"Biggest thanks to bossman Rohit Shetty for treating us," he added

"Good times on the Cirkus set," he wrote

Varun Sharma's birthday just got extra special, thanks to his Cirkus co-stars Ranveer Singh , Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and the film's director Rohit Shetty. "Dulhe Raja" (Ranveer Singh's words) Varun Dhawan was the special guest at the get-together. The cake party was hosted by the film's director Rohit Shetty. All the stars shared the same picture from Varun Sharma's birthday festivities on their respective Instagram profiles. Sharing the happy picture, Ranveer Singh wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday to sabka pyaara, laadla dulara Varun Sharma! Good times on the Cirkus set with the crazy bunch Jacqueline, Pooja Hegde. Biggest thanks to bossman Rohit Shetty for treating us to an epic cake party with special guest dulhe raja Varun Dhawan."

Birthday boy Varun Sharma, in his Instagram note, thanked all the stars for making his birthday special and he wrote: "Thank you Rohit Shetty Sir and the entire team for all the love." He added, "A special shout out to the entire team for all the love and madness today and every day. I love you guys. Ranveer Singh, Thank you for being you Bhai. Cheers to our long conversations, our goofy selves, our Punjabi music sessions, the most fun filled moments and our craziness together." Addressing Varun Dhawan, he wrote: "Bhai I love you! Thank you for the surprise visit, your presence really made my birthday very special. Jacqueline, thank you for introducing me to the Lotus biskoff cake. I am hooked now. Pooja Hegde, "Here's to many more conversations and our kheer sessions."

See the picture here:

Cirkus, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty, is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. This is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba. They also collaborated for Sooryavanshi, in which Ranveer has an extended cameo.