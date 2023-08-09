Ranveer Singh Was 'Flabbergasted' By Deepika Padukone As Meenamma: 'Same Year As Naina And Leela'

Deepika and Ranveer in the throwback video. (Courtesy: Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest superstars in the country today and a cursory glance at her filmography will show you why. Over the years, Deepika has dabbled in a variety of roles and genres, always managing to impress the audience with her acting prowess and sheer presence. One of her most loved roles is that of Meenamma from Chennai Express. As the film celebrated 10 years ofits release on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone shared a fun video in which she is seen lip-syncing to her iconic dialogue “Kahaan se khareedi itni bakwas dictionary" from Chennai Express. Helping her along is husband Ranveer Singh, who lip-synced to Shah Rukh Khan's lines, "Ae Meenamma, mere dictionary mein impossible ka shabd hi nahi hain." Needless to say, Ranveer Singh had the sweetest reaction to the video, dropping a lovely review of his wife's work in the superhit film.

Turning her loudest cheerleader [again], Ranveer Singh wrote, “Thangabali! Hahaha! Cult stuff. Simply one of the best comedic performances ever! I was flabbergasted when I saw you as Meenamma! Owned the character and aced the genre! Same year as Naina and Leela! The range.” For context, Deepika Padukone also headlined Ram Leela [as Leela] and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [as Naina] in the same year.

Along with the fun video, Deepika Padukone also reflected on her role in the film and the memories attached to it. She wrote, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So, when I was offered ‘Chennai Express', I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and oftentimes frightening, I'm grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date…"

Deepika Padukone also turned cheerleader for Ranveer Singh recently, when the couple watched the actor's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a press conference, Ranveer shared that Deepika loved the film. "She loved it, actually it was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen it in the film already so I was really just there for her reaction and she was just laughing, she was crying, she was clapping, whistling and oftentimes turning to me and saying 'awwww.' So yeah, I had the best experience sitting with her watching. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that," Ranveer Singh said.

A few days ago, the power couple set some major relationship goals when Ranveer Singh dropped a video of Deepika Padukone grooving to the Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with him and mimicking some of Rocky's dialogues. Soon enough, Deepika Padukone turns to Ranveer and says, “Nobody can do it like you [Ranveer Singh] do.” Ranveer Singh shared the video and wrote, “She loved it.”

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films such as Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and 83. They have been married since 2018.