Spot A Bald Ranveer Singh In This ROFL Throwback Video Posted By Deepika Padukone

This throwback video of Deepika Padukone and a bald Ranveer Singh lip-syncing to an iconic dialogue from the 2013 blockbuster Chennai Express is undeniably the best thing on the Internet today. Rohit Shetty's directorial comedy film Chennai Express, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone completed 10 years on Tuesday. To celebrate the grand feat, Deepika Padukone treated her fans to an old video of herself, mouthing her famous dialogue, "Kahaan se khareedi itni bakwas dictionary" from Chennai Express alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, who can be seen lip-syncing to Shah Rukh Khan's lines, "Ae Meenamma, mere dictionary mein impossible ka shabd hi nahi hain."

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone, in an extensive note, opened up about playing a comic character. She wrote, "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express', I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and oftentimes frightening, I'm grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date…"

Earlier in the day, director Rohit Shetty also shared a poster of the film, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan along with a caption that read, "Thank you for the love."

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer continue to serve couple goals and how. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone uploaded a friendship day post dedicated to her husband Ranveer Singh. The post talked about the importance of marrying one's best friend as it is the kind of love that will never wither away no matter what.

The quote by N'tima, which was posted by Deepika on her Instagram feed read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep and dark."

Ranveer Singh instantly replied to the post by dropping an evil eye, a heart and an infinity emoji below it.Take a look at Deepika Padukone's lovely post:

Released in 2013, Chennai Express was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film was produced by Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Yunus Sajawal penned by the screenplay.