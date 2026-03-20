Crazy Viral: Ranveer Singh's Mom Goes To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Bash In A 'Hamza' T-Shirt

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is roaring at the box office. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is not just being celebrated by fans, but it has struck a personal chord at home for Ranveer. As the sequel continues to dominate headlines and our hearts, the actor's family has stepped out in full support, adding a cute touch to the film's blockbuster run.

At the special screening, Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, was seen in a customised black T-shirt featuring Ranveer's intense character, Hamza Ali Mazari. She paired it with a black jacket, keeping the look simple yet powerful.

Ranveer's cousin also donned a customised jacket inspired by the same character. Earlier, his sister Ritika Bhavnani had gone viral for wearing a customised jacket, reflecting the family's deep emotional investment in the film.

Ranveer's mom and cousin sister rocking the #Dhurandhar T shirt and Jacket ????????#DhurandharTheRevenge #RanveerSingh



I see papa B in the first picture. pic.twitter.com/1rFx25mkwd — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) March 19, 2026

Star-Studded Screening In Mumbai

On March 19, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and industry insiders. Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Rehman Dakait's wife, shared glimpses from the event, including a cheerful selfie with Ranveer Singh. Other moments featured her with director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam.

The carousel also saw Saumya spending time with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, young actress Sara Arjun, and ‘Shararat' girls Krystle Dsouza and Ayesha Khan. While sharing the pictures, Saumya revealed a fun moment from the evening, sharing that Ranveer fondly called her a “slapping queen.”

Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Alam in the film, also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the success bash. He posted selfies with the cast and crew, including Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, and others.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Storyline And Cast

The sequel follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun.