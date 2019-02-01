Ranveer Singh Kissing Deepika Padukone On Dinner Date Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra The couple walked out of the eatery hand-in-hand They also adorably posed for the shutterbugs

With Gully Boy releasing later this month, Ranveer Singh is a busy star but that doesn't mean he won't slice out time for dinner dates with his wife Deepika Padukone. Bollywood's favourite couple dined out at the very popular Soho House in Mumbai's Juhu and exited the restaurant hand-in-hand. By then, the paparazzi had already set camp outside the eatery to get glimpses of Deepika and Ranveer, who posed for the cameras with patience. Ranveer and Deepika walked down the stairs together and the photos of these two together are truly couple goals! The Gully Boy actor even planted a kiss on Deepika's forehead and it was so darn cute. Deepika just couldn't stop blushing.

Deepika, who has a reputation for always being neatly put together, opted for a casual black tee and high-rise denims for the dinner date. She accessorised simply with her signature bracelet, a watch and the hard-to-miss engagement ring and let her hair lose in soft curls. Ranveer Singh, known for his experimental fashion choices, wore a baggy Gucci sweatshirt with white track pants.

Well, this reminded us of another of DeepVeer's dinner date, when she was spotted cheering for Ranveer Singh aka Simmba. "Aya police..," she says in the video, after which, Ranveer mentioned in interviews that this is what Deepika says when he returns home.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Gully Boy, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt. Gully Boy is set to release on February. Ranveer also has films such as '83 and Takht in the pipeline. Last seen in 2018's "Padmaavat" with Ranveer Singh, Deepika has signed up for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She recently took over from Kiran Rao as the MAMI chairperson.