Deepika Padukone Takes Over From Kiran Rao As MAMI Chairperson

Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat."(Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the new chairperson of MAMI (The Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image). The actress has replaced film producer Kiran Rao as the chairperson. Speaking of her association with the academy, Deepika Padukone told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve." According to the Mumbai Mirror report, former chairperson Kiran Rao stepped down from the position in order to focus on a film project. The Dhobi Ghat director said that it was a "privilege and a pleasure" to work as part of the core team of MAMI. "I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson," stated the Mumbai Mirror report.

The Jio MAMI festival director Anupama Chopra shared the news on her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. In her post, Ms Chopra also congratulated Kiran Rao and wrote: "To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing Deepika Padukone." Smriti Kiran, the creative director for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival also welcomed the "Padmaavat" actress on board and wrote: "The baton passes from one incredible woman to the next. Thank you Kiran Rao for everything. Thrilled to welcome MAMI's passionate and committed new Chairperson Deepika Padukone. Very excited to work with you to keep building the Academy!"

To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/zkOHRKKr1V — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 30, 2019

Thank you for leading the way #Kiran! And a very warm welcome to #MAMI's new Chairperson, the incredible @deepikapadukone ! Excited and happy to work with you to keep building the Academy! #NewBeginnings#JioMAMIwithStar@MumbaiFilmFestpic.twitter.com/hOa3KQ5Qkt — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) January 30, 2019

Besides Deepika Padukone, MAMI board of trustees counts Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani, filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohan Sippy, Vikramaditya Motwane and Zoya Akhtar among its members.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's last release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film "Padmaavat." The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey, in which she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor.