Ranveer Singh And Kapil Dev On The Sets Of '83 'Becoming The Hurricane'

Ranveer Singh along with team '83 is making the Kabir khan-directed film in Dharamsala and Kapil Dev also joined them on the sets on Saturday. Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of the former cricketer in the film, shared pictures of himself interacting with Kapil Dev at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. "Becoming the hurricane," he captioned one of the pictures. Both, Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh, can be seen sporting team India t-shirts as they walk and train on a cricket field. Another photo, in which it appears Kapil Dev is sharing tips for the game with Ranveer, the actor wrote: "LEGEND." '83 is based on India's historic cricket world cup victory. Kapil Dev was the team's captain.

Here are latest pictures from the sets of '83:

Speaking about Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh earlier told news agency PTI: "His achievements are extraordinary. He is the quintessential underdog who became a champion through perseverance, self-belief, hard-work and a positive mindset. I am extremely inspired by him. I want to pour myself fully into this exciting character."

The training of the film's cast commenced in Dharamsala earlier this week. Ranveer Singh bookmarked the date through this Instagram post with featured his co-stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiva and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev along with his colleagues Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma are training the actors in the game. "Kapil Dev is closely involved with the project, and it's all good for the project," a source told news agency IANS. On the other hand, Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya will assist filmmaker Kabir Khan in the filmmaking.

'83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

