Viral: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Spotted With Fans In Kenya

Ranveer and Deepika in that viral pic. (Courtesy: @RanveeriansFC)

After the resounding success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it would not be wrong to say Ranveer Singh has earned himself a well-deserved holiday. Well, it appears that the actor has jetted off to Kenya with his favourite travel partner, wife and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. How do we know, you ask? An image of the star couple clicked in Kenya has gone viral on social media. The photo in question is a selfie clicked by Ranveer in a lift with three fans and Deepika. In the picture, both Ranveer and Deepika, dressed in comfy athleisure ensembles, are seen smiling. The image has been widely shared across fan pages on social media. One such page shared the photo and said, “Update: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone captured in Kenya today. Enjoy.”

The break also comes at a time when the couple has an exciting lineup of films ahead of them, individually. For instance, Ranveer Singh has been announced as the new face of Don, stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. It will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar, who has directed the Don films headlined by SRK. Following the announcement, Ranveer said, "As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'Hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream." Dreams do come true, we know now.”

“I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years," wrote Ranveer Singh in the gratitude note.

Read the complete note here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in a bunch of exciting projects such as Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She will also make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.