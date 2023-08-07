'Marry Your Best Friend,' Deepika Padukone Wrote About Ranveer Singh. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone's friendship day post for her husband AKA "best friend" is straight up from the heart or oh-so swoon-worthy. On Sunday, the entire Bollywood fraternity celebrated their friendships in more ways than one. Our favourite however remained Pathaan star Deepika Padukone's heartfelt post dedicated to Ranveer Singh, which talked about the importance of marrying one's best friend as it is the kind of love that will never wither away no matter what. The quote by N'tima, which was posted by Deepika on her Instagram feed read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep and dark."

Ranveer Singh instantly replied to the post by dropping an evil eye, a heart and an infinity emoji below it.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's lovely post:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who continues to win hearts with the portrayal of the swanky Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, admitted during a press conference that his wife loved his recent release.

He said, "She loved it, actually It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen it in the film already so I was just there for her reaction and she was just laughing, she was crying she was clapping, whistling and often turning to me and saying 'awwww.' So yeah I had the best experience sitting with her watching. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that."

For the unversed, the Ram-Leela stars had gone on a movie date in Mumbai to see the film a few weeks back. Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh's initials RS written on the front and a colourful image of Ranveer imprinted on the back.

Here's how the couple stepped out for their movie date:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are absolute couple goals, aren't they? This video of Deepika mimicking Ranveer will further prove it. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika has two films out next year – Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.