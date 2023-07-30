Deepika Padukone, Dressed In A Customized Jacket, Smiles As Paparazzi Compliment Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Deepika Padukone had the most adorable reaction to the paparazzi complimenting her husband Ranveer Singh's stellar performance in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo, who never stop serving couple goals, was spotted in Mumbai over the weekend as Ranveer Singh took his wife Deepika for the screening of his movie. As the couple was seen proceeding towards the car while holding hands, they were surrounded by the paparazzi, who started heaping praises over the actor for his role as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Deepika Padukone was seen flashing her widest smile as the paparazzi said, "Aag laga diya (you set it on fire)," to Ranveer Singh.

As Ranveer Singh was busy painting the town red with his real-life Rani AKA Deepika Padukone, we couldn't help noticing her wearing a customised jacket with Ranveer's face as well as his initials RS on it. At Paparazzi's request, Deepika also posed with her back to the camera to show off her quirky jacket with Ranveer Singh's face on it.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier in the day, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie of himself and Deepika, clicked inside their car. Sharing the photo, Ranveer asked fans to vote for a poll which read, "Taking her to see Rocky Rani". He further asked people to predict her reaction and added options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHV it" and the hilarious, "Chup kar chappal khayega(shut up or you will be hit with a sandal)."

Before this, the Pathaan star, who was unable to attend her husband's film screening due to her shooting schedule, made it up by accompanying him to director Karan Johar's house for a bash. The actress looked stunning in a printed green shirt and denim. In a video, Deepika and Ranveer could be seen busy chatting and laughing. Ranveer looked uber cool in a round-neck T-shirt and pants.

Take a look at the video below:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released in theatres on July 28, collected 11.10 crore on Day 1 at the box office. Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram with a poster featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “ Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hinges on a pulpy Punjabi-Bengali culture clash that serves as a means to explore the ups and downs of relationships, the often-crushing pressures of family ties and the shackles of gender roles in a changed world.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years.