After Viral Ad, The Internet Wants Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar To Make A Film Together

Deepika and KJo in the ad. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar collaborated for an advert recently and it obviously went viral. The duo feature in an advert for Asian Paints Royale Glitz. The clip showcases Deepika Padukone being her awesome self as she does some intense stunts. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who is directing the film, can't help but admire only the walls. That's the ad summed up. The comments section of the post, however, was eclipsed by remarks from fans demanding for the two to collaborate on a film soon. A comment read, "You should direct a movie for Deepika, Karan! Please make it happen." Another added, "Karan finally got to direct Deepika or got to act like he is directing her! Nice," another added, "Make a picture together please." Another comment read, "Damn Deepika looks stunning." A user tagged Farhan Akhtar and simply wrote, "Bro Don 3," presumably requesting him to cast Deepika in the film.

The only time Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar worked together was in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, both produced by Karan Johar. She also featured in a song in KJo's anthology film Bombay Talkies. She also had a cameo in Dharma Productions' Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva last year.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also have a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.The actress was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani