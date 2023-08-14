Deepika Padukone Shares LOL Reel On Her Married Life With Ranveer Singh. Can't Stop Laughing

Image was shared by Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared together on-screen for the first time in Ram Leela, fans knew that there was magic in the air. Years later, the couple exchanged vows in Italy and made things official, much to the delight of their fans. Ever since, the power couple has been keeping fans updated about their dreamy life with social media posts, often setting couple goals. A case in point is Deepika Padukone's Instagram Stories, in which she has reshared a hilarious Reel featuring a couple. The video shows the couple snuggled up on a couch watching something together. However, the moment of bliss is short-lived as the woman gets up and begins to clean the house. She then returns to the couch, albeit briefly, before venturing to clean another part of the house.

The clip came with the title “POV: When you're married to someone who can't relax.” Resharing it, Deepika Padukone tagged Ranveer and wrote, “Me | Him,” referring to herself as the restless wife and Ranveer as the calm one.

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared another Instagram post that focused on relationships. The note authored by N'tima says, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark.- N'tima.”

Deepika Padukone added no caption and simply tagged Ranveer Singh. The doting husband that he is, Ranveer replied with a heart, infinity sign, and evil-eye amulet emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Rohan Shrestha replied with heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.



