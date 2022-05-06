Ranveer Singh Amps Up His Fashion Game In New Pics. Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Ranveer Singh's OOTD. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is every day challenging the rules of fashion. And we are just loving it. On Friday, the Gully Boy actor shared a post on his Instagram handle in an all-purple outfit. In the pictures, the actor is looking dapper in a floral purple shirt paired with matching pants. He accessorised his look with a pearl necklace and completed the look with purple sunglasses and a grey coloured hat. Currently, the actor is on a spree promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and with each appearance, his look is breaking the internet.

Sharing the post, Ranveer Singh skipped the caption. Soon after he dropped the post, his BFF Arjun Kapoor was among the first ones to drop a comment. He wrote, "Purple patch," while one of his fans wrote, "No words, only emotions"

Here have a look:

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, wherein he plays the titular role, who believes in equal rights between females and males in society. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared a post dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and quirky denim. He captioned the post with a rainbow emoticon, and his wife Deepika Padukone was among the first ones to drop the comment. She wrote, "Sunshine," followed by a sun emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will release on May 13. Next, he will be seen in Cirkus and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.