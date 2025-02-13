Boney Kapoor Reacts To Ranveer Allahbadia Row: "I Don't Endorse It At All"

After Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee, AR Rahman, Boney Kapoor joined the bandwagon and reacted to the Ranveer Allahbadia row. Speaking to ANI, Boney Kapoor said, "What he did is something which I don't endorse at all. There have got to be limitations. There has got to be self-censorship also."

Boney Kapoor also emphasized the importance of responsible speech on public platforms. "Within your home, you talk whatever you want to talk, but on social platforms, you need to be careful and you need to be disciplined," he added.

Ranveer Allahbadia was caught in the eye of the storm when he made a remark about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. He had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The comment sparked a huge backlash over social media and initiated conversation about the idea of obscenity in comedy. Politicians across party lines had also jumped into the controversy demanding action against the star podcaster.

Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including comedian Samay Raina and the producers of the stand-up comedy show India's Got Latent, have been summoned - on February 17 - by the National Commission for Women over derogatory comments.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who boasts of a huge social media followers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

On Wednesday, Samay Raina reacted for the first time on the controversy and said he had deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.