Ranveer Allahbadia Celebrates Supreme Court's Approval On The Release Of His Passport

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranveer Allahbadia's passport was seized after a controversial incident. The Supreme Court allowed him to retrieve his passport for work travel. He shared his passport news on Instagram, expressing his excitement.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia after his appearance on India's Got Talent was one of the biggest trending headlines, so far into 2025.

Following the incident, the podcaster's passport was seized, restricting him from travelling overseas. Ranveer later approached the Supreme Court and requested the return of his passport, citing the need to travel for work.

On Monday, the court granted his request and allowed him to travel abroad for professional commitments.

Celebrating the moment, Ranveer Allahbadia took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans, writing, “Passport mil gaya guys.”

The podcaster also posted a photo of himself standing at the airport next to his luggage.

Reacting to the post, Internet sensation Orry said, “U r vacationing.”

Health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta commented, “Go out and shine again, lot of glory on this earth to be regained.”

A few days ago, during an Instagram Q&A session, a follower asked Ranveer Allahbadia about what he had lost because of the controversy.

He responded, "Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment & much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak."

The podcaster also talked about the impact of the incident on his family.

"This part of the chaos hurt the most. When your work, your actions have an impact on your loved ones. But both my parents are warriors. That's where I get my mentality from! Was tough, but we are getting past it," Ranveer Allahbadia added.

In February, Ranveer Allahbadia faced intense online backlash after his appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Talent. The podcaster came under fire for making offensive remarks about parents and sex during the reality show.

Following the controversy, multiple FIRs were filed not only against Ranveer but also against fellow panellists Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.