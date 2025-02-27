"Ranveer Allahbadia Reply <i>Nahi Kar Raha</i>": Tanmay Bhat Roasts <i>India's Got Latent</i> In Meme Video

Weeks after Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, comedian Tanmay Bhat released a meme video of India's Got Latent on his YouTube channel. The show is titled Memes Got Latent. In the show, Tanmany Bhat roasted Ranveer Allahbadia and revealed he's not responding to his text messages ever since the controversy erupted.

Tanmay Bhat was joined by Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava and Ravi Gupta on the show. Tanmay read out a comment from a viewer at the beginning of the video.

Taking a dig at Ranveer's infamous comment which created an uproar on social media, the comment read "Tanmay, would you rather continue doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?"

When the panelists couldn't stop laughing, Tanmay said, "Actually just 2 weeks before this whole thing happened I texted Ranveer saying 'sun naa, aake fitness meme pe react karte hain'. Reply nahi kar raha aaj kal, pata nahi kya chal raha hai ((I texted him two weeks ago. But he's not responding. Don't know what's going on)."

For context, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in troubles after he made a controversial remark about parents and sex. During his appearance on India's Got Latent show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The Internet heavily schooled him after the comments went viral and multiple police complaints were filed against him.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had previously summoned Allahbadia, Raina, and others, to appear before it on February 17.

However, due to concerns over safety and other logistical issues, many failed to attend in person. Allahbadia's hearing has been rescheduled to March 6 following his request for a three-week postponement, citing death threats, officials had said.