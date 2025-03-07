"They Can't Be Talking Rubbish": Mika Singh On Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about India's Got Latent controversy involving Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Now, singer Mika Singh has shared his two cents on the matter. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Mika shared his take on where Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia went wrong.

Mika Singh said, “I have no personal issues with Samay Raina; he is a sweet guy. A lot of people have told me he is my huge fan and a great musician, too. Ranveer is also very nice. He is a gracious and poised human being, but his biggest mistake was that he shouldn't have gone on the show. Their shows are very different. Ranveer's show is very decent and respectful. Samay's show has a different audience. If he had not gone there, this issue wouldn't have happened.”

“More vulgar things have been spoken about on Samay's show, and if you say cheap things like this in a country like India, it will be hurtful. Just because Samay has succeeded, a lot of people want to be like him, but that's wrong. Both Samay and Ranveer are successful, but they should also set the right example. You need to control the youth when you have such a huge influence,” the singer added.

Mika Singh also asked people to forgive Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

He said, “They couldn't manage the success…I don't have anything against them, and their families should not be dragged into this. Ban the artiste for some time. With this, lots of other influencers have also learned a lesson that they cannot be talking rubbish. They are kids who became successful, so I urge people to forgive them. Both are well educated and well-spoken, just that they couldn't manage the success.”

For the unversed, the controversy kicked off when Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a guest on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

Ranveer asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The comment triggered a massive backlash on social media and was soon followed by legal action.

In the aftermath, Samay Raina revealed that he deleted all videos of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.