Mika Singh's Fresh Jibe At Bipasha Basu's Career: "Why Is She Sitting At Home Without Work?"

Bipasha Basu has been MIA from the screen for the past five years. Her last appearance was in the show Dangerous alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The project, directed by Bhushan Patel, was produced by Mika Singh.

Now, Mika Singh has opened up about his not-so-great experience working with the couple. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Why do you think they are out of work now? God is watching everything.”

The singer revealed that he initially planned to make the series with Karan Singh Grover and cast a different heroine, but Bipasha Basu wanted to be a part of it. He added, “The shoot was set in London, and the budget increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 14 crore. And the drama created by Bipasha ensured that I would always regret getting into production,”

Mika Singh also shared how Bipasha refused to do a kissing scene. “It was a husband-wife film, so obviously, there would be a kissing scene. The director and writer had already planned it, but Bipasha refused at the last minute,” he said.

Mika Singh also clarified that he never defaulted on Karan and Bipasha's payments, but even completing the dubbing process wasn't easy. The musician said, “Someone always had a sore throat. If it was Bipasha who was sick at one time, it was Karan at another.”

The singer didn't hold back while calling out actors who treat smaller producers differently than big-name filmmakers. “When some out-of-work heroines are thinking their luck is bad, it is important to note that they should respect producers who come with opportunities. They are your god. They might be happy playing miniscule roles in a Dharma Productions film, but won't respect small-time producers, who are paying the same amount of money,” said Mika Singh.

Mika Singh is known for hit songs like Subha Hone Na De, Mast Kalandar, Party To Banti Hai, and Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, to name a few.