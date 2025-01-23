Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh Reward To Auto-Rickshaw Driver Who Rushed Actor To Hospital

Singer Mika Singh recently said that he wants to reward a sum of Rs 1 lakh to Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who helped Saif Ali Khan reach the hospital. The actor, who had been attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, needed immediate medical attention and Bhajan rushed him to the hospital and refused to accept any payment from Saif for his services.

Mika Singh shared Saif and the auto-rickshaw driver's picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakh for saving India's favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable! If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I'd like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation."

Bhajan, however, previously declined any payment from Saif for his help. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I was called to the Bandra Police Station for questioning... I didn't think about money that night. I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I haven't had any conversation with them."

He went on to recount the night's events, explaining that he didn't initially realise Saif Ali Khan was the person in his rickshaw. "His back was hurt. I felt very bad because he was bleeding. I had no idea that Saif Ali Khan was sitting in my rickshaw. I thought it was just some injured person... When Saif and his son got down from the rickshaw at Lilavati Hospital, I realised that the star actor was sitting with me," Bhajan said.

The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. During a confrontation between the intruder and Saif's housemaid, Saif attempted to intervene and sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.