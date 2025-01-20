Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sister Soha Ali Khan Shares Health Update - "He Is Recovering Well"

Saif Ali Khan is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence on January 16. His sister Soha Ali Khan recently shared his health update and said that he is "recovering well."

During a media interaction, she said, "We are happy that he is recovering well. We are very thankful and feel blessed that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

Earlier, Saif's younger sister, Saba Pataudi, shared her thoughts on the traumatic incident and praised the actor's bravery.

She wrote, "I am in shock and reeling from this insane incident. But proud of you, Bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas in prayers always."

The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. During a confrontation between the intruder and Saif's housemaid, Saif attempted to intervene and sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

On Sunday morning, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the arrested individual was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. According to the hospital, Saif Ali Khan is showing positive signs of recovery and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved the removal of a 2.5-inch blade, was successful. While Saif is now "out of danger," his medical team continues to closely monitor his condition.