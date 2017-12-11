Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira Is Missing From Her Own Party Pics. Because, Her Dad

As pictures show, stars and star kids crowded into the carnival-like birthday party that was thrown for two-year-old Adira, daughter of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Shah Rukh Khan's toddler AbRam and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash were all photographed at the event, as were the parents and host Rani. The only folks missing from the photos were the birthday girl and her father - Adira and Aditya Chopra were conspicuous by their absence, no mean feat given the number of pictures that have emerged from the party. It seems that the no-pictures diktat came from Adira's father. "Buzz is that Adi was not keen that Adira get clicked," states a mid-day report.
Highlights
- Adira celebrated her second birthday last Saturday
- Adira and Aditya Chopra were conspicuous by their absence
- It seems that the no-pictures diktat came from Adira's father
This should not be very surprising because Rani Mukerji and reclusive Yash Raj boss Aditya Chopra have fiercely shielded Adira from the paparazzi ever since she was born in 2015. In a Facebook chat on her 39th birthday in March this year, Rani revealed that her husband - who is almost never photographed himself - is not in favour of Adira's photos being made public. "I am not on social media. I don't post pictures of my daughter because my husband is a very private person and I respect that." Having said that, she also added: "Also, I don't like saying no to my fans, especially when they ask me to post pictures." In the rarest of rare occasions, Adira and Rani Mukerji were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier this year.
The camera and media shy Aditya Chopra is hardly ever spotted at parties and get-togethers. We had almost stopped believing in his existence until Katrina Kaif (also one of the guests at the birthday party) provided evidence to the contrary with this Instagram post earlier this year.
Rani shared the first photo of her baby daughter along with a lovely note for her on Adira's first birthday, posting it on the Yash Raj account.
Rani Mukerji Chopra writes a heartfelt note to her daughter Adira on the eve of her first birthday. pic.twitter.com/XNhf14DNdO— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 8, 2016
On Saturday, the Yash Raj Studio doubled up as a party venue and looked nothing less than a carnival spot. Shilpa Shetty, who was one of the guests at the party, Instagrammed to say: "Adira's birthday party was like the premiere of a magnum opus. Ha ha Well done, Rani. Happiest birthday to your doll." Adira's birthday party included guests like Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, who arrived with Taimur, Karan Johar and his twins - Roohi and Yash, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Rekha and many more.
Here's all the action from inside Adira's party:
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra married in 2014 and baby Adira was born in 2015.