All The Action From Inside Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Party

It was so nice catching up with Rani & @theshilpashetty yesterday A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:37am PST

How time flies .. #momentstobecherished #friendswithoutbenefits A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:08am PST

#AdirasBirthdayparty was like the premier of a magnum opus Ha ha Well done #Rani happiest birthday to your doll #gettogether #friends #fun #celebration #picoftheseason A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:01am PST

#birthdaypartymode well done rani ! #funwithourkids #momsquad A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Taimur chilling #birthdayparty Thank you rani for a lovely evening ! #beautifulmoments#birthday#friends#family#fun #photocredit @theshilpashetty A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:53am PST

Taimur and Yash!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:46am PST

And a new friendship begins....#yash #roohi #taimur A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Found my #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Guests arriving at Adira's birthday party

It was baby Adira's birthday recently , which meant a fairy-tale birthday party at the Yash Raj Studio grounds. It appears, this was not just for the little Bollywood star kids but also for their parents. Host Rani Mukerji was particularly spotted having great with fun with each of the guests and she features in viral-worthy photos and selfies from the party. For example, the one posted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma - it appears Shilpa Shetty, Rani and Arpita went slightly bonkers at the ice cream counter inside the party. "It was so nice catching up with Rani and Shilpa yesterday," Instagrammed Arpita. Adira, daughter of Rani and Yash Raj boss Aditya Chopra, turned two on December 9.In other photos, there were glimpses of the impressive line-up of guests at Adira's party. Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor brought along Taimur while Karan Johar came with his children - Roohi and Yash. Katrina Kaif, Sridevi and her younger daughter Khushi and Rekha - all were there. Shilpa Shetty, who's Instagram reveals she and her son Viaan had plenty of fun at the party, summed up the feel of the birthday bash like this: "Adira's birthday party was like the premier of a magnum opus. Ha ha Well done, Rani. Happiest birthday to your doll."This is how the babies' corner looked like - presenting Taimur, Roohi and Yash.Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Salman Khan's, was particularly amused because... We'll just let you see her post.Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Lakkshya were photographed being driven in to the venue.Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra married in 2014 and they welcomed Adira, their first child, the following year. Adira is one of those star kids who has strictly been kept away from the media glare since she was born.