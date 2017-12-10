Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Birthday Party: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam, Kareena Kapoor-Taimur, Karan Johar-Roohi, Yash Had Fun

"Adira's birthday party was like the premier of a magnum opus. Well done, Rani Mukerji," Instagrammed Shilpa Shetty, who was one of the star guests at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party, which was held at the Yash Raj Studios on Saturday evening. Adira, daughter of Rani and Yash Raj boss Aditya Chopra, turned two on December 9. For Adira's special day, Rani had an impressive line-up of guests, including Shah Rukh Khan and his little one AbRam, sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur, Karan Johar and his children - Roohi and Yash, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor and son Lakkshya... phew... and many more.
Fun posts and photos from inside the birthday party have been shared on social media, all of which quickly went viral. The party was a get-together of sorts for Bollywood stars who also double up as full-time mothers - the lights, balloons and festivities made it nothing less than a carnival on the Yash Raj grounds. An iconic photo from the party, shared by Shilpa, will indeed be remembered for a long time. Here's what we are talking about.
Here's how the star guests at Adira's birthday party whiled away time. "Thank you Rani for a lovely evening," Instagrammed Karisma, who was busy enjoying with sister Kareena and nephew Taimur.
Meanwhile, Taimur made new friends - he was clicked playing with Karan's twins Roohi and Yash. "And a new friendship begins," the filmmaker Instagram. Aren't they simply adorable?
If you're wondering about the remaining star guests mentioned above, Shah Rukh and AbRam were photographed being driven in to the venue ahead of the party. Alia, Jacqueline and Vaani Kapoor were also clicked.
Rani married Aditya Chopra in 2014 and baby Adira, their first child together, was born on December 9 the following year. Since her birth, Adira's star parents have fiercely protected her from the media glare, sharing only a glimpse of the little one in a beautiful post on her first birthday last year.