Rani Mukerji Spotted In Aamir Khan's Birthday Post For Son Junaid. The Caption Takes The Cake

Highlights Aamir Khan shared an adorable post wishing son Junaid Khan on birthday Junaid Khan celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday Junaid is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan's latest Instagram post will really cheer you up, especially fans of actress Rani Mukerji. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday and Aamir wished him on social media in quite a different style. He made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a photo of Junaid with Rani Mukerji. In the caption for the birthday post, Aamir expressed his thoughts out loud and said that he never managed to charm Rani Mukerji whereas his son did that easily. Sharing the post, Aamir wrote: "I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie." Junaid Khan is often referred to as Junsie by his family.

Take a look at the bright happy picture here:

With the recent post, Junaid Khan debuts in his father's Instagram diaries. Junaid is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002. Aamir Khan is also the father of Ira Khan (daughter with Reena Dutta) and Azad Rao Khan (son with present wife Kiran Rao). Junaid Khan often assists Aamir in filmmaking.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in several films such as Ghulam, Mann, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Bombay Talkies and Talaash.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which didn't perform well at the box office. He is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha, which he announced on his birthday in March. Lal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas next year but it will most likely clash with Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4, which will also hit theatres on the same day.