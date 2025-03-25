Why Randeep Hooda Was Unsure About Playing The Role Of A Villain In Sunny Deol's <i>Jaat</i>

A source close to the film Jaat has revealed that Randeep Hooda was initially reluctant to play the villain in the actioner opposite Sunny Deol.

An insider revealed that the filmmakers were eager to cast Randeep as Ranatunga. Although the actor had initial reservations about taking on the role, he ultimately agreed to do so, despite knowing he wouldn't be portraying a Jaat character.

The source was quoted, “When the producers approached Randeep for the role of Ranatunga, he was intrigued by the challenge, but he also had his reservations and wasn't sure of taking that leap. But seeing the enthusiasm of the director, Gopichand Malineni, during the narration of the screenplay and playing the lead villain to Sunny Deol, whom he greatly admires, was the main reason that made him say yes.”

On March 25, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer of Jaat on social media, and it showed Sunny and Randeep Hooda engaged in a fiery face-off.

The trailer gave a glimpse into the intense rivalry and power struggles that define the film. The trailer showcased fierce action sequences, emotional moments, and the unrelenting battle between Deol and Hooda's characters.

Randeep Hooda's character in Jaat is the personification of pure evil—a cold, merciless villain who shows no fear and will eliminate anyone who stands in his way. Standing against this formidable threat is Sunny Deol's Jaat.

“Jaat marks the first onscreen pairing of Deol and Hooda, with Randeep playing the antagonist. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role of Jaat, expressed his excitement, saying, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of Sorry Bol (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made Jaat."

