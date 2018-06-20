Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: Finally, A Pic Of Karishma Tanna. It's Viral

Folks, we finally have got the first picture of TV actress Karishma Tanna from the much-talked about film Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, which is now viral and shared widely online, Karishma shares the frame with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, who plays his friend in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. It appears to be a still from a dance sequence and the trio smile for the cameras. Karishma's role in the film has been still kept under wraps and various unconfirmed reports suggested that she plays the role of actress Madhuri Dixit. However, on being asked about the same, she earlier said, "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an important role," reported news agency IANS.
Asked how would she describe Ranbir, Karishma had told IANS that he's a 'brat' and a 'professional.' "He is amazing, a thorough professional and a brat. He's a lot of fun on the set. He has very good humour, talks well and a lovely guy to work with," she had said.
Sharing her experience of being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, she had told IANS, "Working with Rajkumar Hirani was like a dream come true. To work with him and be a part of the project and being acknowledged by him... is just 'wow'."
Sanju traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt from his early days in Bollywood till present and in between, his drug addiction phase and trial in the 1993 Bombay blast case.
In Sanju, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Sunil Dutt while Manisha Koirala stars as Nargis. Sonam Kapoor features as one of Sanjay Dutt's girlfriends, Dia Mirza as wife Maanyata and Anushka Sharma plays a biographer.
Sanju releases on June 29.
