Ranbir Kapoor Used To Gift Sister Riddhima's Clothes To His Girlfriend, She Reveals

Jewelry designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with her mom and actress Neetu Kapoor, shared some secrets on the show. In a promo video shared by Sony TV's official Instagram account, Riddhima can be seen recalling the time when her brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things and gift them to his girlfriend. "Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend," to which Neetu Kapoor added, "girlfriend." Riddhima added, "Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha (His girlfriend came home one day wearing a top, and I was like I couldn't find this top. That's when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting it to her)."

Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and she wrote: "Always so much fun with Kapil Sharma and this time with my daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride."

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on April 30, last year after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewelry designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir is also a successful Bollywood actor. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta.

Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. He will also star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.