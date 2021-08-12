Pic From Ranbir Kapoor's Pre-Raksha Bandhan Dinner With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Is All Things Nice

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor flew to Delhi to enjoy pre-Raksha Bandhan dinner with sister Riddhika Kapoor Sahni on Thursday. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22 this year. Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of their dinner party on Instagram and wrote: "Cutiesss Pre Raksha Bandhan dinner." In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen happily posing with sister Riddhima and cousin Nitasha Nanda. Riddhima and Ranbir's other cousins also joined the dinner via a video call, as per the photo. Riddhima also posted the same picture and captioned it: "Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few."

See the picture from Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's pre-Rakhi dinner:

Last month, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday with Ranbir, his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt, Riddhima and other family members, including Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Check out this photo from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations here:

Earlier this year, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that she was offered "a lot of films" when she was in college. In an interview with Times Of India, Riddhima said: "When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don't think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for director Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. He will feature in the lead role in the film, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film will release on June 25 this year. Other than Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, a film with Luv Ranjan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal lined up.