Kapil Sharma's New Guests Are Neetu And Riddhima Kapoor. See Pics

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will appear as guests on Kapil Sharma's talk show and the mother-daughter duo shared pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on their respective Instagram profiles on Monday. Neetu Kapoor, posting a picture with Riddhima and Kapil, wrote: "Always so much fun with Kapil Sharma and this time with my daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride." Meanwhile, Riddhima too posted pictures from the sets and she captioned it: "Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at The Kapil Sharma Show with mom."

See the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima here:

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on April 30, last year after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewelry designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir is also a successful Bollywood actor. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta.

Kapil Sharma is best-known for hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He stepped in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and he dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2. He will soon feature in a Netflix special.