Anushka Sharma Is A Fan Of Neetu Kapoor's 'Going With The Flow' Look. See Pic

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor's latest photos on Instagram show her in traditional clothing at a function. The veteran actress is not alone. Many of her friends accompany her as they pose for a selfie in all smiles. It's clear that Neetu Kapoor is just "going with the flow" as she wrote in the caption. Neetu Kapoor's hashtags exuded positivity and it goes like this, "every day is a blessing," "friends," "love," "value relationships" and "thank you, god." Her warm vibes and easy charm did not go unnoticed by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who commented, "Prettiest ever" with a red heart. Actress Anushka Sharma also couldn't help but drop a comment saying, "How beautiful you look." Anushka also added a purple heart to her comment.

In June, Neetu Kapoor was seen spending a good time with Riddhima, her daughter, Samara, and Ranbir Kapoor. We can't miss noticing Alia Bhatt's presence in the photo. Neetu Kapoor's caption read, "My world." The post received red hearts from Alia's mother, actress Soni Razdan.

In the same month, Neetu Kapoor celebrated International Yoga Day with Riddhima and Samara. The three were immersed in yoga practices at home. "To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today," Neetu Kapoor wrote in her caption.

Last year has been tough for Neetu Kapoor after she lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. But she kept herself cosy with their shared memories in the form of old photos or movie clips. Take a look at this black-and-white photo of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The actress shared the snap along with a note to mark Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary. She ended her note by saying, "We have accepted life will never be the same without him. But life will go on."

Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. The film features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.