Ranbir Kapoor Reveals 'Only Thing That Changed' In The 10 Years Since Debut With Sonam Kapoor "She is same as she used to be", Ranbir Kapoor on working with the Sonam Kapoor after a decade

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A still from the trailer of Sanju (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared screen space after ten years "Sonam has become an even better actress," Ranbir said Sonam plays Sanjay Dutt's love interest in Sanju Saawariya. On reuniting with the actress after a span of over 10 years in Sanju, the actor said that the only change he witnessed while working with the actress this time that she has become an "even better actress". Ranbir Kapoor, who was present at the trailer launch event on Wednesday said: "The only thing that has changed in Sonam is that she has become even better actress, when I worked with her this time, the kind of confidence and experience she came with was amazing and I think both of us enjoyed working with each other."



Before debuting on the silver screen, Black, which was also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharing his experience of working with the actress, the 35-year-old actor added: "Sonam and I worked together 10 years ago in Saawariya and after that, we never got an opportunity to work together but she is same as she used to be when we both were assistant directors in Black."



The duo had started off their career with Mr Bhansali's Saawariya, which had also featured Rani Mukerjee and Salman Khan. The actors have collaborated after a span of 10 years for Sanju, a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt's character in the film and Sonam will be seen playing one of his love interests.



in Mumbai on Wednesday and director Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal were in attendance. The film hits screen on June 29.



