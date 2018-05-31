Sanju Trailer's Got Ranbir Kapoor Fans Asking 'Where Is My Mangalsutra?'

Highlights
Meanwhile, the general emotion exuded by Ranbir's female fan following was explained through a meme, which made a reference to Sonam Kapoor's dialogue in the trailer: "Where is my mangalsutra?" LOL, we understand. It's okay.
Other comments about the 35-year-old actor's performance included reviews like: "Ranbir Kapoor is the best. No one comes close. Ever" and "Ranbir Kapoor is so freaking talented. He has always been my favourite since years for one reason- his acting is so effortless and makes you believe that he's the character himself instead of Ranbir Kapoor. Sheer brilliance."
Twitter hearts Ranbir in Sanju trailer and here is proof.
Ranbir Kapoor : breathes— regina (@Birbirkap) May 30, 2018
Me : pic.twitter.com/3vBLHrvpW0
Ranbir Kapoor never disappoints. #SanjuTrailer— I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) May 30, 2018
Sometimes the nepotism in bollywood irritates me— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 30, 2018
But then i see talented people like ranbir kapoor and not completely hate it.
This might b d story of Sanjay Dutt but will surely become a turning point in Ranbir Kapoor's story because of d fabulous work that he hs done #SanjuTrailer— Swasti.. )) (@SwastiSachdeva) May 31, 2018
The trailer is sooo damnn good & promising, how r we supposed to wait till 29th June ?? You r simply d best @RajkumarHirani
This decade's great and challenging performances belongs to ranbir Kapoor— SANJU (@utsavrk) May 30, 2018
Rockstar
Tamasha
Barfi
Jagga Jasoos
Now #Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor is the best. No one comes close. Ever.— . (@boyfriendkapoor) May 30, 2018
What an amazing work by Rajkumar Hirani !! Also Mr.Ranbir Kapoor.. what i can say about him!! I have always been Fan of his acting skills !! This is going to be a massive hit at box office !! #SanjuTrailer— Mayank Panchal (@Maynkpan) May 31, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor and you have proved how you are way ahead of the others. So excited about the upcoming release. Good luck to the team— Simmy S (@Simsha061) May 31, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor is so freaking talented. He has always been my favourite since years for one reason- his acting is so effortless & makes you believe that he's the character himself instead of Ranbir Kapoor. Sheer Brilliance. #SanjuTrailer— Pooja (@golgappa_girl) May 30, 2018
Well, here's how Ranbir Kapoor thrilled everyone everywhere.
The trailer of Sanju was unveiled on Wednesday and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film releases on June 29. The ensemble cast of the film includes Dia Mirza (as Maanyata Dutt), Sonam Kapoor (as Sanjay Dutt's love interest), Anushka Sharma (as a biographer), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis) and Vicky Kaushal (as Sanjay Dutt's childhood friend).