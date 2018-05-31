Sanju Trailer's Got Ranbir Kapoor Fans Asking 'Where Is My Mangalsutra?'

The general emotion exuded by Ranbir's female fan following was explained through a meme, which said: "Where is my mangalsutra?"

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju trailer is the dose of sheer onscreen brilliance we needed. Don't you agree? Because Twitter does. "Ranbir Kapoor never disappoints," read a tweet after the Sanju trailer released on Wednesday and sent the Internet into a massive meltdown. The trailer is only a brief glimpse of Ranbir's performance as Sanjay Dutt in the biopic and Twitter has its mind blown already. "This might be the story of Sanjay Dutt but will surely become a turning point in Ranbir Kapoor's story because of the fabulous work that he has done," wrote another user while the subject of nepotism was also invoked but (for a change) in a positive light. "Sometimes the nepotism in Bollywood irritates me. But then I see talented people like Ranbir Kapoor and not completely hate it," read a comment.

Meanwhile, the general emotion exuded by Ranbir's female fan following was explained through a meme, which made a reference to Sonam Kapoor's dialogue in the trailer: "Where is my mangalsutra?" LOL, we understand. It's okay.

Other comments about the 35-year-old actor's performance included reviews like: "Ranbir Kapoor is the best. No one comes close. Ever" and "Ranbir Kapoor is so freaking talented. He has always been my favourite since years for one reason- his acting is so effortless and makes you believe that he's the character himself instead of Ranbir Kapoor. Sheer brilliance."

Well, here's how Ranbir Kapoor thrilled everyone everywhere.

The trailer of Sanju was unveiled on Wednesday and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film releases on June 29. The ensemble cast of the film includes Dia Mirza (as Maanyata Dutt), Sonam Kapoor (as Sanjay Dutt's love interest), Anushka Sharma (as a biographer), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis) and Vicky Kaushal (as Sanjay Dutt's childhood friend).
 

