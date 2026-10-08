Ranbir Kapoor's <i>India's Got Latent</i> Appearance Sparks Buzz, Samay Raina Responds

A photograph of Ranbir Kapoor with comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina led to a massive buzz on social media about the Ramayana actor's potential appearance on the show. Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, had appeared on the first episode of Samay Raina's show to promote Alpha.

Seeing Ranbir with the comedian made many wonder if he was also set to make an appearance to promote his film.

During a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Samay Raina dismissed the rumours and made it clear that people should not believe every single post they see online.

He said that misleading posts often spread on social media to get attention. Samay asked people to ignore such rumours.

During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked if the rumours about Ranbir Kapoor's appearance on India's Got Latent are true. Samay Raina replied, “Nah bro, this is the age of misinformation. Every day some shit pops up. One day I'm getting married, one day someone posts a fake screenshot of my fake chat on some post, one day someone claims they saw the live show of latent and so and so person got offended, anything to get some clicks on their post. Just ignore.”

The comedian also shared an update about the next episodes of India's Got Latent. He said he has taken a one month break to perform stand up shows and rest after spending a lot of time editing, which affected his eyes.

Samay Raina added that new episodes for members will be released soon, while the next episode for the public is expected in November. He also said that around two or three more public episodes are left before Season 2 is completed. After that, he plans to release some special episodes from Season 1 for members only.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film, scheduled to release on November 6, also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sunny Deol.

The actor also recently shared the first posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film stars Ranbir with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: From Lord Ram To King Dashrath: Arun Govil's New Ramayana Poster Leaves Fans Emotional