From Lord Ram To King Dashrath: Arun Govil's New <i>Ramayana</i> Poster Leaves Fans Emotional

Arun Govil, known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is set to make his return to the epic as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part film. In Ramayana, the actor will play the father of Lord Ram, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Ramayana makers unveiled a new poster of Arun Govil today and it has futher upped the excitement around the film.

The caption read, "He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath."

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "The poster is well-designed and contains very prominent details. The fish on the singhasan is a prominent symbol of Avadh (Ayodhya) and Uttar Pradesh; we can also see the fish on the emblem of Uttar Pradesh. The horse symbol relates to Dasharatha, which literally means 'ten chariots' in Sanskrit."

"After seeing him as Ram, watching Arun Govil play Dasharath is going to be interesting. Ram was the embodiment of divinity and maryada, while Dasharath was a king who had everything, yet lost himself to a promise. Dasharath demands grief, love and helplessness. It will be interesting to see this side of him," added another fan.

Another person commented, "Since childhood, we have watched him as Shri Ram, and now we are watching him play King Dashrath, @siyaramkijai ji."

"I love the way they have embraced Ramanand Sagar's characters as their own. Jai Shree Ram," said someone else.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical saga, with the first part scheduled for a worldwide release in November 2026 and the second part slated for Diwali 2027. The film is being released not just across major Indian languages but is also being localised for international markets. Namit Malhotra has previously spoken about the makers' plan to localise the film in languages including English, Spanish and Japanese, using technology to preserve the characters' performances rather than relying only on conventional dubbing.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble also includes several prominent names in pivotal roles.

The Hindi film will also be made available in major Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, while the global strategy extends to markets such as Japan, China and Spanish-speaking territories.

ALSO READ | Arun Govil On Why Ranbir Kapoor Is The 'Closest' To Play Lord Rama In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana