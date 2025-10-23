"Ranbir Kapoor Has Become More Mature After Marrying Alia Bhatt," Says Director Subhash Ghai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the rock-solid couples in B-town. The couple is quite vocal about each other's influence in their lives. Recently, director Subhash Ghai opened up about the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt dynamic and how the actress changed Ranbir after marriage.

During a chat with CNN-News 18, Subhash Ghai said that Ranbir has become more mature after marriage.

"He is somebody who understands life and things. He has become more mature after marriage. He still respects elders, always touches feet whenever we meet, so he has those values intact. In fact, those who have come just now have more tantrums than Ranbir. He is still a very humble and simple guy," said Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the cult film Karz (1980), also talked about the generational differences between the two Kapoors and how the rift shaped Ranbir as an individual.

"Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are two different personalities. The way a younger generation wants to live is something which is always disliked by the father, and what the father wants is something the son opposes. So these two used to fight a lot. Just like a regular father-son dynamic. So there was ample love as well. Rishi always used to feel that Ranbir is leaning towards western cinema, and he always felt that if he needs to be successful, he has to embrace Hindi cinema fully," Subhash Ghai recalled.

Ranbir-Alia's Diwali Celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in their last Diwali at Vastu on Monday. Vastu is the home in Mumbai where Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022. Later, they welcomed their child, Raha.

Sharing the loved-up pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Dilwali Diwali." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Ayan Mukerji were also invited to the celebrations.

In terms of work, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir made his debut with Bhansali's Saawariya (2007). Alia won her first National Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Bhansali.