Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Soni Razdan And Shaheen Bhatt At The Mehendi Ceremony

Ranbir, Alia Wedding: Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt leaving the complex

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted leaving Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Soni Razdan is flashing her million-dollar smile. Alia's aunt Tina Razdan can also be seen sitting in the car. The mehendi ceremony was held at Ranbir's Vastu house in the afternoon. And their family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Karan Johar, were spotted arriving. The couple will get married tomorrow (April 14) in an intimate ceremony. The wedding will take place at Ranbir's house.

Check out Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt's pictures below:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also spotted with her husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, leaving Ranbir's Vastu complex. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding would take place at Ranbir's Vastu house at 3 pm. Like today, the wedding will be attended by relatives and close friends.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating in 2018, and the same year they made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Earlier, speaking to NDTV, Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about his wedding plans with Alia to NDTV and said, "I won't give out the date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."