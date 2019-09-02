Ram Charan's Birthday Wish For Uncle Pawan Kalyan: 'Thank You For Being There As A Friend, Mentor'

Ram Charan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

South star Pawan Kalyan turned a year older on Monday and on the occasion of his 48th birthday, his friends in industry and also his family members wished him on social media. The most special birthday greeting came from his actor nephew Ram Charan, who shared a photo of them together, in which they can be seen hugging each other, and wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday, Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan #PawanKalyan." Ram Charan is the son of Pawan Kalyan's elder actor brother Chiranjeevi.

A couple of days ago, Ram Charan shared a special picture to mark Pawan Kalyan's birthday. He urged Pawan Kalyan's fans to have a common DP (display picture) on his birthday. Posting a picture of Pawan Kalyan, he wrote: "Here's the common display picture for Kalyan babai's birthday - the man who has always striven to do the right thing for the people. Let us all stand together to support his initiative of saving Andhra Pradesh flood victims. #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP."

Pawan Kalyan is also associated with Ram Charan's upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which features Chiranjeevi in the lead role. However, Pawan will not be seen in front of the camera as he is the narrator in the film. Ram Charan even shared a clip of Pawan Kalyan dubbing for the film.

Making the day extra special for the Mahayuddha star, actor Allu Arjun also wished his uncle social media. "Many happy returns of the day to our power star Pawan Kalyan Garu. #janasena," he captioned his post.

Pawan Kalyan has featured in several hits such as Gabbar Singh, Panjaa, Attarintiki Daredi, Badri, Tholi Prema and Kushi. He has also produced films like Rudraveena, Trinetrudu, Mugguru Monagallu and Chal Mohan Ranga. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the 2018 film Agnyaathavaasi.

