Pawan Kalyan Tweets 'Whole-Hearted Wishes' To Ex-Wife Renu On Her Engagement

Highlights
- My wishes to Ms Renu for entering a new phase of happiness: Pawan Kalyan
- Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai are parents to two children
- The couple ended their marriage in 2012
Read Pawan Kalyan's tweet here.
My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 26, 2018
Renu Desai had tweeted this.
Thank you all my well wishers for the beautiful messages pic.twitter.com/UCUBtcOTqW— renu (@renuudesai) June 24, 2018
Pawan Kalyan was married to model-turned-actress Renu Desai from 2009 to 2012. Their son Akira, 14, was born five years before they got married and daughter Aadhya is eight-years-old now. Renu stays in Pune with her children. She reportedly has their custody but Akira and Aadhya often visit their father in Hyderabad.
Here's what she tweeted just last week about Akira meeting his dad.
Akira is just spending few days of school holidays with his father. He has not shifted to Hyderabad. This tweet is because of the constant msgs I am getting since yesterday about Akira being in Vijaywada with Kalyan garu.— renu (@renuudesai) June 23, 2018
Before Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini. In 2013, he married Anna Lezhneva and the couple are parents to a son.