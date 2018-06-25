Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Is Engaged, Kids Attended Ceremony. See Pics

Renu Desai shared this picture from her engagement. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Thank you all my well wishers for the beautiful messages pic.twitter.com/UCUBtcOTqW — renu (@renuudesai) June 24, 2018



Renu Desai is also a director and producer (Ishq Wala Love) and she was married to Pawan Kalyan from 2010 to 2014. Their son Akira was born six years before they got married. Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan separated a few years after their wedding and Renu shifted to Pune, where she now lives with her children. She reportedly has the full custody of the children, who frequently travel to Hyderabad to meet their father.



Recently, it was reported that Akira was moving in with Pawan Kalyan but Renu Desai silenced the reports with this tweet:





Akira is just spending few days of school holidays with his father. He has not shifted to Hyderabad. This tweet is because of the constant msgs I am getting since yesterday about Akira being in Vijaywada with Kalyan garu. — renu (@renuudesai) June 23, 2018



Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan have co-starred in 2000's Badri and 2003 film Johnny (also directed by the actor). Renu Desai worked as a costume designer in Pawan Kalyan's films like Gudumba Shankar and Balu ABCDEFG.



Before Renu Desai, Pawan kalyan was married to Nandini from 1997 to 2007 and after divorcing Renu, he married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

Actor Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai is ow engaged. The model-turned-actress shared pictures from her engagement but kept the identity of her fiancé secret. The engagement ceremony took place over the weekend and her children Akira Nandan, 14, and daughter Aadhya, 8, were also there. "My happiness is incomplete without my babies... so happy that I have both of them beside me on the day I start a happy phase of my life," red the caption on the picture. Renu also thanked her fans for the best wishes on Twitter. "Thank you all my well-wishers for the beautiful messages," she tweeted along with the pictures: