Ram Charan Receives Honorary Doctorate From Vels University

Ram Charan pictured during the convocation ceremony.

Ram Charan was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate by Vels University during its 14th Annual Convocation at the Pallavaram campus in Chennai. The actor has now joined the ranks of recipients like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar. According to ANI, Ram Charan received the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. Several photos and videos from the convocation ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

The university shared a photo wherein Ram Charan can be seen posing with his doctorate degree on their official X handle. Captioning the post, they wrote, "Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, received an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation (sic)."

Earlier, the university issued a statement that read, "Vels University is honored to recognize Mr. Ram Charan's exemplary achievements and contributions. By conferring upon him the honorary doctorate degree, the university acknowledges his stellar achievements in the film industry and his unwavering commitment to social service, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams while making a positive impact on society.”

On the professional front, Ram Charan's upcoming projects include Shankar's Game Changer, featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Samudrakhani, Jayaram, and Sunil. Additionally, he is set to star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has also confirmed his seventeenth film (tentatively titled RC17) with director Sukumar.