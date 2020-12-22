Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Quarantined Herself

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Highlights Rakul Preet Singh shared an update on her health

"I am feeling fine and will rest up well," wrote Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh recently began shooting for 'Mayday'

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently began shooting for her forthcoming project Mayday, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress announced that she has contracted the virus and shared an update on health. "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon," Rakul Preet Singh wrote in her statement. She requested all the people who have contacted her in the last few days, to get themselves checked and added, "Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe."

Read Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Before beginning the shooting of her next project Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh was on a vacation in Maldives last month, where she was accompanied by her by her family members.

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has a busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama Mayday, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who had contracted the virus in July. He recovered after a few weeks.

Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 film Yaariyan. Rakul Preet, a former model, is best-known for starring in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.