Rakul Preet Singh "Cried" After Missing Out A Role In This Movie

Rakul Preet Singh is always open about her professional journey. Recently, she revealed that she was the first choice for the role Disha Patani played in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress shared that due to scheduling conflicts, she had to back out of the project. Rakul also admitted that she was heartbroken over losing the role and even cried after missing out on the opportunity.“It was the role which eventually Disha Patani played. I had done the costume and script reading, but then their dates shifted by a month, and I was shooting films with Ram Charan and Jr NTR... So, I couldn't adjust the dates at all, and I cried that I missed out on such a good film,” she said in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Released in 2016, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Disha Patani in key roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie is based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

During the same conversation, Rakul Preet Singh shared a story about how she once let go of a potential partner due to his attitude toward her food choices. She said, "People have their own food choices, but it got worse when he looked down upon the food I ordered. He was like, ‘What are you eating, what is healthy?' And that's where I was like, ‘Out'. If we can't share a meal and a lifestyle, it's pointless.”

The actress went on to describe how she and her husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani, share similar food values. Rakul Preet Singh added, “For us, sharing that protein bar is fun. It's like our dessert. It's our joy. I come back from shoot, he returns from his office, and we're like, ‘Adha adha protein bar khaye kya?' These are small joys in life that money, fame and success can't buy.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in February this year. Click here to check out their wedding pictures.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and SJ Suryah.