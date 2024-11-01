These Celebrity Couples Are Celebrating Their First Diwali

From dressing in our ethnic best to decorating homes and attending parties, Diwali has a whole vibe. While this day is special for everyone, it is extra special for newlywed couples and those who have just become parents. Just like many of you, there are several celebrity couples who are also celebrating their first Diwali together. From Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, and from Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth to Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe, many couples are marking this festival for the first time as a married couple. Here is a curated list of such celebrity couples for you:

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies, following both Sikh and Sindhi traditions. The duo opted for Tarun Tahiliani's attire on their big day.

2. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15. Their pastel pink wedding left everyone in awe. The viral video of Kriti's grand welcome into her new home to the beats of dhol created a buzz for all the right reasons.

3. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage on June 23. The couple had been dating for six years before the wedding. They also shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL.

4. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe kept their wedding a private affair. Even after several months, the couple has not shared any images from their special day. The duo got married on March 23.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

It would not be an exaggeration to call Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding one of the most awaited B-town weddings of 2024. The couple had been rumoured to be dating for a long time. They got engaged on March 28 and married on September 16.

6. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities were all over the headlines. From the wedding registration to the celebrations in Rajasthan, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai, it was one of the most talked-about celebrations in B-town this year. The duo got married in January.

7. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

While Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married last year, this will still be their first Diwali as a married couple. They got married on November 29, 2023. The wedding, conducted according to Meitei rituals in Manipur, was attended by their loved ones. Needless to say, the memories of this traditional wedding live in our hearts.

8. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Let us admit – TV actress Surbhi Chandna was one of the happiest brides. Ditching the usual reds and pinks, she wore a standout teal lehenga. Surbhi Chandna and her husband, businessman Karan Sharma, were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married on March 2.

9. Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan

From Arti Singh's powerful sangeet dance performance to Govinda's entry at her wedding, and the bride's grand welcome at her husband, businessman Deepak Chauhan's home, this wedding was filled with many highlights. The former Bigg Boss contestant married the love of her life on April 25.

10. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Actress Divya Agarwal married her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony on February 20. Remember how the bride and groom looked super cute in their Mundavalyas?

We wish a very happy first Diwali to all these lovebirds.