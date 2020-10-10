Raksha Bandhan 2020: 10/10 If You Can Identify The Actress In This Throwback

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Blast from the past. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi's Raksha Bandhan post arrived a day late but it was worth the wait. The 23-year-old actress picked a really adorable photo of herself and her brother Sumer Sanghi from their childhood diaries and shared it on social media with a heart-warming note for him. In the major blast from the past, Sanjana can be seen dressed in a cute printed shirt and trousers as she sits adorably next to her brother, who can be seen sporting a checkered shirt. "Here are the Baby Sanghi Siblings - from about over 2 decades ago, and nothing stands changed today. His arm continues to always around me, protecting me. I continue to be mischievous about something, while he is cautious about just that. Our other hands, always hand in hand along all of life's ups and downs," she wrote in her note.

"Our eyes on different targets since we have always dreamt different dreams but have always fulfilled them by each other's side. Clearly late to this party with Raksha Bandhan, got super tied up in actually getting to celebrate each other after 4 long years. Sumer Sanghi, here's to you being the kinder, sharper, and more loved one of the two always. You're excused for annoying me every single day of the last 23 years," the actress added.

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a lead actress in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. In the film, she co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14. Dil Bechara, which marks Sushant's last film, recently released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24th.

Before Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi worked with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, with director Saket Chaudhary in Hindi Medium and in the 2017 film Fukrey Returns.