Rakhi Sawant Defends Salman Khan, Slams <i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap: "<i>Ladkibazi Shuru Kar Di Thi Usne</i>"

The feud between Dabangg actor Salman Khan and director Abhinav Kashyap is well-known. It goes back to 2020 when Kashyap claimed on social media that Salman Khan, Arbaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and their father, Salim Khan, have ruined his career. The host of Bigg Boss 19 also addressed it on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

But that was not the end. Now Rakhi Sawant has also spoken about the long-standing fight between the actor and director. She came in support of Salman Khan and thrashed the Kashyap.

For Rakhi Sawant, Salman Khan Is God

We have often seen Khan coming in support of Sawant. She recently spoke on the subject while being interviewed on a podcast, Hindi Rush, on YouTube.

"Bhai, dharti pe devta hai wo [Salman Khan]. Mere liye bahut kiya hai, kaam dilwaya hai. Main market mein down ho gai thi, kaam dilwaya, Bigg Boss mein liya, meri maa ka cancer treatment mein help ki [He is a God on planet Earth. He did a lot for me, got me work. When my career fell apart, he got me work, signed me for Bigg Boss, helped me with the cancer treatment of my mother]," Sawant said while praising Khan.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Abhinav Kashyap A 'Womaniser'

Talking about Kashyap defaming Khan and his family, she added, "Ek kaan kajura hai ... Woh takla [referring to Abhinav Kashyap] Salman ke khilaf bahut bol raha hai aajkal. Tu jidhar bhi mila takle, tujhe chappal se maaroongi. Koi to Dabangg film mein director liya tha usko. Pata nahi kaun hai wo, hum to naam nahi lenge. Meri juban kharab nahi karoongi us takle ka naam lekar [There is one person who is bad mouthing.... That bald person is talking a lot against Salman. Meet me anywhere you bald guy, I will thrash you with slippers. Somebody had made him the director of Dabangg. I don't know, and I won't name them. I don't want to ruin my tongue by speaking about that bald guy]."

"Ladkibazi start kar di thi usne [he was a womaniser, flirting with every woman]," she added while claiming that Kashyap misbehaved on the set and was thrown out for wasting Khan's money. She called him, "Salman ke dushman [enemies of Salman]."

Rakhi even claimed that Abhinav body-shamed Salman, made fun of his health, and made vile allegations against the actor.

"Abhi media mein aakar ganda-ganda bol raha hai, unke parivaar ke baare mein.. Jhooth bolta hai [He is bad-mouthing Salman and his family. He is a liar]," she added.

Sawant said if she ever crossed paths with Kashyap, "10 ande marungi [Will throw 10 eggs at him]."

She requested the media not to take people like Kashyap seriously.

When the controversy broke out in 2020, Arbaz took legal action against him, but Salman remained silent until now. However, Abhinav continued to say things about the actor and his family in various interviews.