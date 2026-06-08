Rakesh Roshan Dismisses Rs 500 Crore Budget Rumours For Son Hrithik's <i>Krrish 4</i>: "Nonsense"

Hrithik Roshan became the centre of speculation around Krrish 4, with questions raised over the film's budget and delays. However, Rakesh Roshan has now dismissed all such claims and clarified the situation.

Rakesh Roshan has rejected reports suggesting that Hrithik demanded a budget of Rs 500 crore for the upcoming installment of the superhero franchise, calling the claims 'nonsense.' He also denied any rift between the stakeholders.

Rakesh Roshan told Mid-Day, "It's all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore. Making a good film catering to a wide audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings."

The filmmaker also addressed concerns over the delay in the film's production. He indicated that Hrithik's current commitments, including his recently launched production house, have contributed to the delay.

"Krrish [Hrithik] is on another planet, and we are all waiting for his dates," he joked and added, "There are no issues; all is smooth. It's teamwork between Adi, Hrithik, and me."

Last year, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to announce that Hrithik Roshan is being launched as a director, 25 years after he was launched as an actor, under the guidance of Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan.

The post featured a picture of the father-son duo, and the caption read, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra & myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

Earlier, in an interview, Rakesh Roshan said that they are planning to release the film in 2027.



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